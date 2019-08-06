In short
McLeod Baker Ochola, the former Bishop of Kitgum Diocese, says Mary Luwum will be missed for her great love for the Church, family and the country. He says Mary Luwum taught the nation the true values of perseverance
Archbishop Luwum's Widow Dies6 Aug 2019, 20:43 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Religion Northern Updates
