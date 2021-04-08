Nebert Rugadya
Archbishop Lwanga Buried, as Ssemogerere Takes Interim Charge Top story

Bishop Paul Ssemogerere is appointed Apostolic Administrator of Kampala Archdiocese

The medical team that carried out the postmortem stated that he died of Ischemic heart disease after a blood vessel leading to his heart failed to transmit blood due to a clot that has occurred. Doctors said the condition is hard to detect and that a person’s life can end within three to five minutes when the incident happens.

 

