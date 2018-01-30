Olive Nakatudde
Archbishop Lwanga Cleanses Catholic Chapel at Parliament

Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese performing the consecration ceremony. Olive Nakatudde

In short
Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese on Tuesday evening cleansed the parliamentary catholic chapel a month after security forces were deployed inside the house of prayer.

 

