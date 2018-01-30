Archbishop Lwanga Cleanses Catholic Chapel at Parliament

In short
Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese on Tuesday evening cleansed the parliamentary catholic chapel a month after security forces were deployed inside the house of prayer.
Archbishop Lwanga Cleanses Catholic Chapel at Parliament30 Jan 2018
Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese performing the consecration ceremony.
