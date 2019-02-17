Archbishop Lwanga Denies Quest for UGX 9 Billion from Government

In short
The Archbishop also decried the ever increasing crime rate in the country. He wondered why even after the introduction of the faith in the country, people still failed to turn a brothers keeper but instead kill one another. He also wondered why such criminals are not prosecuted.
Archbishop Lwanga Denies Quest for UGX 9 Billion from Government17 Feb 2019, 20:33 Comments 95 Views Entebbe, Uganda East Africa Religion Report
In short
Mentioned: catholic church in uganda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.