Archbishop Lwanga Died of Heart Attack -Postmortem Report

In short
The archbishop was found lying lifeless in bed at his residence in Lubaga on Saturday morning and was officially pronounced dead by his personal physician at 9; 08 a.m. His sudden death had raised questions with some people spinning conspiracy theories trying to link his demise with the death of other prominent clerics who have passed away in recent months.
Archbishop Lwanga Died of Heart Attack -Postmortem Report5 Apr 2021, 18:13 Comments 265 Views Lubaga Cathedral Church, Kampala, Uganda Religion Updates
Charles Peter Mayiga signing in the condolence book for the fallen Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga at Rubaga Cathedral moments after Easter Mass. PHOTO BY CHRISTOPHER KISEKKA.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.