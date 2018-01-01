Blanshe Musinguzi
Archbishop Lwanga Quotes Museveni as He Preaches Against Bad Politics Top story

Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga The Observer

Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga of Kampala today quoted President Yoweri Museveni and the Constitution while preaching against bad politics. Lwanga noted that all Ugandans have the duty to promote not division or bad politics but national unity for the development of the country. He said the life of our nation is not a responsibility of a certain group of few individuals alone.

 

