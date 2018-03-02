Brian Luwaga
09:07

Archbishop Lwanga Tells Govt Not to Tamper With Mailo Land Top story

2 Mar 2018, 07:16
Luweero, Uganda
Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga waving to Christians as he enters Queen of Peace Cathedral Kasana in Luweero town. Brian Luwaga

In short
The Archbishop of Kampala Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has warned the Government against implementation of recommendations by the Land Probe Committee to abolish mailo land tenure.

 

Tagged with: mailo land land probe committee land tenure systems uganda

