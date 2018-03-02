In short
The Archbishop of Kampala Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has warned the Government against implementation of recommendations by the Land Probe Committee to abolish mailo land tenure.
Archbishop Lwanga Tells Govt Not to Tamper With Mailo Land Top story2 Mar 2018, 07:16 Comments 139 Views Luweero, Uganda Religion Report
Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga waving to Christians as he enters Queen of Peace Cathedral Kasana in Luweero town. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.