Archbishop Lwanga to be Buried Inside Lubaga Cathedral

In short
Dr Lwanga will be the third prelate to be buried inside Lubaga Cathedral. The first prelate to be buried in there was Bishop Edouard Michaud, a Canadian clergyman who was one of the priest missionaries known as White Fathers. He was the vicar Apostolic of Uganda from 1933 until he died in 1945. Inside the same church are the remains of Dr Joseph Kiwanuka, the first native African to be ordained a Catholic bishop in modern times, who died in 1966 five years after his appointment as Archbishop of Lubaga.
Archbishop Lwanga to be Buried Inside Lubaga Cathedral5 Apr 2021, 19:05 Comments 204 Views Lubaga Cathedral Church, Kampala, Uganda Religion Report
The Catholic Church is mourning the death of Archbishop Lwanga. He will be buried inside Lubaga Cathedral church.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.