Archbishop Lwanga to be Buried Inside Lubaga Cathedral

Dr Lwanga will be the third prelate to be buried inside Lubaga Cathedral. The first prelate to be buried in there was Bishop Edouard Michaud, a Canadian clergyman who was one of the priest missionaries known as White Fathers. He was the vicar Apostolic of Uganda from 1933 until he died in 1945. Inside the same church are the remains of Dr Joseph Kiwanuka, the first native African to be ordained a Catholic bishop in modern times, who died in 1966 five years after his appointment as Archbishop of Lubaga.