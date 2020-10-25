In short
Speaking at the 54th anniversary of the Kampala Archdiocese held today at Rubaga Cathedral, Lwanga said that past governments had given land to the Catholic Church and ensured that it is protected from grabbers, which is not the case today.
Archbishop Lwanga Warns Gov't Officials Against Grabbing Church Land25 Oct 2020, 16:58 Comments 251 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Politics Crime Breaking news
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.