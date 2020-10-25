Kasirye Ashraf Saif-llah
17:01

Archbishop Lwanga Warns Gov't Officials Against Grabbing Church Land

25 Oct 2020, 16:58 Comments 251 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Politics Crime Breaking news
An Outside View Of Rubaga Cathedral a great symbol of the 54 year old Kampala Archdiocese

An Outside View Of Rubaga Cathedral a great symbol of the 54 year old Kampala Archdiocese

In short
Speaking at the 54th anniversary of the Kampala Archdiocese held today at Rubaga Cathedral, Lwanga said that past governments had given land to the Catholic Church and ensured that it is protected from grabbers, which is not the case today.

 

Tagged with: Kampala Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga Kampala Archdioce

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.