In short
Dr Lwanga had been expected to lead the Mass today as the Lubaga joined Christains across the world to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ. However, at around 9am yesterday, he was found dead at his residence at Lubaga.
Archbishop Lwanga's Death Dominates Easter Celebrations at Lubaga4 Apr 2021, 15:33 Comments 221 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Updates
Charles Peter Mayiga signing in the condolence book for the fallen Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga at Rubaga Cathedral moments after Easter Mass. PHOTO BY CHRISTOPHER KISEKKA.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.