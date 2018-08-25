In short
While delivering his keynote address, Archbishop Odama called upon the youth to use their education and faith to change the current political tension in the country.
Archbishop Odama Asks Youth to Change Uganda's Political Environment
In short
Tagged with: conference
Mentioned: archbishop john baptist odama the conference lubaga hospital christian robert kyagulanyi key note address makerere university st. augustine chapel university catholic students national conference
