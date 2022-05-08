Archbishop Odama Calls for Peaceful Elections in Omoro County

In short
Archbishop Odama urged political parties and their candidates to denounce and desist from politics of divisionism, abuses, and hate speeches as they seek to replace the fallen Speaker of Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah who was the area Member of Parliament.
Archbishop Odama Calls for Peaceful Elections in Omoro County8 May 2022, 19:02 Comments 175 Views Omoro, Uganda Politics Northern Breaking news
