Emmy Daniel Ojara
19:03

Archbishop Odama Calls for Peaceful Elections in Omoro County

8 May 2022, 19:02 Comments 175 Views Omoro, Uganda Politics Northern Breaking news
John Baptist Odama. Archbishop for Gulu. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
Archbishop Odama urged political parties and their candidates to denounce and desist from politics of divisionism, abuses, and hate speeches as they seek to replace the fallen Speaker of Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah who was the area Member of Parliament.

 

