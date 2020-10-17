In short
Speaking to Uganda Radio Network over the weekend, Archbishop Odama says Fr Onen’s decision to join politics goes against the church’s customs on conducts of priests which is likely to stir division among the flocks they lead.
Archbishop Odama Speaks Out On Suspension of Fr. Onen
17 Oct 2020
Archbishop of Gulu Archdiocese John Baptist Odama speaking at a meeting in Kalongo Town Council In Agago district on Friday. Photo By Julius Ocungi
