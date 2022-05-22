Archbishop Ssemogerere Criticizes Attack Against Journalists

In short
The Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere has appealed to authorities to restrain from beating journalists but instead allow them exercise their freedom of informing the public.
Archbishop Ssemogerere Criticizes Attack Against Journalists22 May 2022, 20:23 Comments 208 Views Mpigi, Uganda Media Report
Archishop Paul Ssemogerere holding a pastoral stuff with other clergy during the communication dayin Mpigi
Mentioned: Ministry of information, security
