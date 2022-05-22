Ephraim Kasozi
Archbishop Ssemogerere Criticizes Attack Against Journalists

22 May 2022, 20:23 Comments 208 Views Mpigi, Uganda Media Report
Archishop Paul Ssemogerere holding a pastoral stuff with other clergy during the communication dayin Mpigi

In short
The Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere has appealed to authorities to restrain from beating journalists but instead allow them exercise their freedom of informing the public.

 

