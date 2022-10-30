Archbishop Ssemogerere Formally Vested with The Pallium

In short

The ritual of vesting an archbishop with a pallium with the churchgoers in attendance was being witnessed for the first time in Lubaga Cathedral, for prior to 2015, it was only conducted by the Pope himself in the Vatican. Even then, Pope Francis already performed the ritual on Archbishop Ssemwogerere earlier in The Vatican, but as 2015, it must be done in the Archdiocese itself where the Archbishop is to exercise the powers bestowed upon him with the Pallium.