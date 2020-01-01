Pamela Mawanda
Archbishop Urges Political Aspirants to 'Keep Money Out of Electoral Processes'

Archbishop Stanley Ntagali shakes hands with faithfuls after service

In short
The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Reverend Stanley Ntagali made the call in a New Year’s Day Sermon at St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe. Ntagali cautioned all political aspirants about the high cost of winning an election. He urged people not to go into debt as a means to get elected.

 

