Archbishop Wants Military Barracks to Open Places of Worship

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace, Stephen Kazimba Mugalu shares a photo opportunity with diginitories, students and staff members of the national defence college.

In short

Speaking at a thanksgiving service at the National defense college in Naminya ward in Njeru municipality in Buikwe district on Sunday, Mugalu argues that soldiers handle a very important task of ensuring security across borders, which keeps them occupied most of the time and starting places of worship will ease their efforts of fellowshipping with God.