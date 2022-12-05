Archbishop Wants Military Barracks to Open Places of Worship

In short
Speaking at a thanksgiving service at the National defense college in Naminya ward in Njeru municipality in Buikwe district on Sunday, Mugalu argues that soldiers handle a very important task of ensuring security across borders, which keeps them occupied most of the time and starting places of worship will ease their efforts of fellowshipping with God.
Archbishop Wants Military Barracks to Open Places of Worship5 Dec 2022, 08:16 Comments 213 Views Buikwe District, Uganda Religion Education Report
The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace, Stephen Kazimba Mugalu shares a photo opportunity with diginitories, students and staff members of the national defence college.
In short
