Archbishops Enthronement Budget Still Less by UGX 500 Million

In short
The organizing committee of the enthronement estimated a budget of 1.16 billion Shillings for the two events. Part of the money, according to Ruth Nankabirwa, the Chairperson of the Organizing Committee will be used to purchase a vehicle for the archbishop, valued at 400 million Shillings.
Archbishops Enthronement Budget Still Less by UGX 500 Million5 Feb 2020, 14:50 Comments 76 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.