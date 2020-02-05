Olive Nakatudde
Archbishops Enthronement Budget Still Less by UGX 500 Million

5 Feb 2020, 14:50 Comments 76 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Report
Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa supervises work at the Namirembe Cathedral gardens.

The organizing committee of the enthronement estimated a budget of 1.16 billion Shillings for the two events. Part of the money, according to Ruth Nankabirwa, the Chairperson of the Organizing Committee will be used to purchase a vehicle for the archbishop, valued at 400 million Shillings.

 

