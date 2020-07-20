Christopher Kisekka
05:15

Architects, Developers Root for Special Fund to Address Uganda's Housing Challenge Top story

20 Jul 2020, 05:12 Comments 259 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Lifestyle Updates
Architects and developers notes that home grown low cost solutions can solve the housing challenge. Courtersy Photo

Architects and developers notes that home grown low cost solutions can solve the housing challenge. Courtersy Photo

In short
Uganda’s housing situation is characterized by inadequate homes in terms of quality and quantity in both rural and urban areas. According to UN-Habitat, the housing deficit stands at 2.4 million housing units, out of which 210,000 units are in urban areas and 1.395 million units in rural areas. It is also estimated that by 2022 the country’s housing will surplus the three-million-unit mark.

 

Tagged with: home grown lost cost solutions housing gap in uganda
Mentioned: Canaan sites ltd International Real Estate Federation, (FIABCI) Pans Modern Consult ltd UN HABITAT

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.