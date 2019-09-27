Christopher Kisekka
Are Traditional Highway Stopovers Losing Their Flare? Top story

Vendors at Mbizinnya enticing tipper occupants to buy from them. This is mode of selling used at the traditional stopovers.

In short
Between Kampala and Masaka, at least four of these joints have developed – with individuals investing millions of Shillings. They include Jalia city at Buyaya, Nkozi, 82 kilometres along Kampala, Masaka highway. Jalia city is owned by city lawyer Yusuf Nsibambi and is named after his mother Hajjat Jalia Kalega. Another stopover is Mirembe, a few kilometres from Jalia city.

 

