UNEB Minting Cash From Examination Results

In short
According to Wakabi, those interested in the results pay between Shillings 1 million to 7 Million. For the full results, one would pay up to Shillings 7 million and Shillings 1 million for a summary of the examinations.
UNEB Minting Cash From Examination Results22 Feb 2018, 12:38 Comments 237 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
Professor Mary J.N Okwakol, UNEB Chairperson hands over the 2017 UCE examination results to the Minister of Higher Education, John. C Muyingo during the release of UCE examinations earlier this month Login to license this image from 1$.
