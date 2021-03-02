Dominic Ochola
16:30

Aremo Sub County Leaders Want Night Transportation of Livestock Banned

2 Mar 2021, 16:25 Comments 104 Views Security Business and finance Crime Report
Livestock restocking programme in Acholi

Livestock restocking programme in Acholi

In short
At least six families have reported the loss of six cattle to the local authorities since January.

 

Tagged with: Aremo Sub-County livestock thefts security vigilance
Mentioned: National Agricultural Advisory Services [Naads] Northern Uganda Social Action Fund. Omoro District Operation Wealth Creation

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.