Armed Congolese Militiamen Abduct 16 Ugandan Fishermen, Rob 20 Engines and 20 Boats

In short
The incident happened near Kaiso and Kijangi landing sites in Buseruka sub county in Hoima district and Sebigoro landing site in Kabwoya sub county in Kikuube district in the wee hours of Saturday at around 2AM.
Armed Congolese Militiamen Abduct 16 Ugandan Fishermen, Rob 20 Engines and 20 Boats17 Oct 2020, 18:05 Comments 185 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Fishing boats at Kaiso landing site.Most of the boats have been confiscated by Congolese authorities.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
