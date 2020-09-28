Armed Group Invades Apaa, Occupies Chunk of Land

In short

Denis Okot, a resident of Acholiber, says the armed men numbering 30 started invading the area on Saturday evening and by Sunday yesterday, their numbers had grown to over 60. According to Okot, the armed men who speak predominantly Madi are chasing away people from their homes and erecting temporary structures. He says several people including him have fled the area to nearby Punudyang village for fear of their lives.