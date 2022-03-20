Armed Group Kidnaps Man in Luwero Town Council

In short
Unidentified armed men have reportedly kidnapped a man in Luwero.
The victim has been identified as Umar Kabonge Ajobe, a resident of Kasana-Piida in Luwero Town Council.
Recounting the ordeal, the victim’s wife says a Toyota Hiace infamously known as drone full of men with guns raided their home at around 10.pm.
