Uganda Railway Police Overpowers Armed Robbers in Soroti

In short
The incident happened today at around 3:30am in Odudui village- Arabaka parish Arapai Sub County in Soroti district. Last month, again police recovered 73 railway slippers in the same location.
Soroti, Uganda Crime Updates
Stephen Ojok , Officer In-charge (OC) Soroti Central Police Station inspecting the intercepted vehicle full of vandalized railway slippers Login to license this image from 1$.
