Uganda Railway Police Overpowers Armed Robbers in Soroti

3 Dec 2018, 20:37 Comments 73 Views Soroti, Uganda Crime Updates
Stephen Ojok , Officer In-charge (OC) Soroti Central Police Station inspecting the intercepted vehicle full of vandalized railway slippers Joseph Onyango

Stephen Ojok , Officer In-charge (OC) Soroti Central Police Station inspecting the intercepted vehicle full of vandalized railway slippers

In short
The incident happened today at around 3:30am in Odudui village- Arabaka parish Arapai Sub County in Soroti district. Last month, again police recovered 73 railway slippers in the same location.

 

