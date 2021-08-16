Armed Robbery Victims in Luwero Decry Slow Progress of Investigations

In short
Exactly after a month after the raid on his mobile money shop, Kalungi says that he is dissatisfied with the police’s fruitless hunt for his attackers. Kalungi also notes that some investigating officers told him to facilitate the investigations for his desired fruits.
Armed Robbery Victims in Luwero Decry Slow Progress of Investigations16 Aug 2021, 12:02 Comments 152 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Agriculture Security Updates
