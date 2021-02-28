Armed Thugs Kill One, Injure Two Others in Bunyangabu

In short
Robert Nyakaana a mobile money agent says three men armed with a gun raided his premises and immediately started beating him demanding for money. They shot him in the leg before they made off with 300,000 Shillings and phones worth 3.5 Million Shillings.
Armed Thugs Kill One, Injure Two Others in Bunyangabu28 Feb 2021, 11:46 Comments 160 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Security Updates
