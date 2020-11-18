Armed Thugs Rob Businessmen in Kasese District

In short
It is alleged that three thugs, armed with a gun on Tuesday night raided a mobile money shop belonging to Wilson Agaba in Kivengenyi village and put him at gunpoint before ordering him to surrender all the money he had.
Armed Thugs Rob Businessmen in Kasese District18 Nov 2020, 18:55 Comments 150 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: armed thugs
Mentioned: armed thugs businessmen
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.