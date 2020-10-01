Armed Thugs Rob UGX 16m from Kakumiro Businesswoman

In short
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson says that by the time the police received the notification, it was too late to pursue the thugs. However, he adds, police personnel recovered two cartridges from the crime scene, and these were taken as exhibits as investigations into the matter continue.
Armed Thugs Rob UGX 16m from Kakumiro Businesswoman1 Oct 2020, 15:44 Comments 94 Views Kakumiro, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson speaking to URN about the Aggrevated Robbery.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
