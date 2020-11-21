Okello Emmanuel
Armed Thugs Rob UGX 8M, Motorcycle from Kagadi Businessman

21 Nov 2020 Hoima, Uganda
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that Muhumuza was put at gunpoint by two thugs dressed in civilian clothes armed with a pistol and robbed him of 8 million shillings, two phones and a motorcycle registration number UEM 149X Bajaj. The incident happened at around 1 pm on Saturday in Kagadi town.

 

