Armed Thugs Rob UGX 8M, Motorcycle from Kagadi Businessman

In short
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that Muhumuza was put at gunpoint by two thugs dressed in civilian clothes armed with a pistol and robbed him of 8 million shillings, two phones and a motorcycle registration number UEM 149X Bajaj. The incident happened at around 1 pm on Saturday in Kagadi town.
Armed Thugs Rob UGX 8M, Motorcycle from Kagadi Businessman21 Nov 2020, 20:07 Comments 140 Views Hoima, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Pistol Thugs aggravated robbery businessman
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.