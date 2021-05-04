Kukunda Judith
Army Admits to Battering of Journalists, Wants Out-of-Court Settlement Top story

4 May 2021, 19:39 Comments 267 Views Court Report
The Applicant Steven Kalali at court.

Evidence before court shows that the army admits all the illegalities and allegations levied against it by Kalali and to prove this, they say the errant officers have since been apprehended and couldn't let such impunity go unpunished because they strongly condemn the beating journalists.

 

