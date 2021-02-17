Army Brutality Cost Museveni Votes from the Islands - Voters

The Buvuma Deputy RDC Juma Kigongo in the middle together with other security personnel in a meeting with community leaders at Lufu island.

Unlike previous elections where Museveni won in both districts, he lost to the National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu also known as Bobi Wine. Bobi Wine won Buvuma district with 64 per cent of the total votes cast while Museveni scored 32 per cent, a drop from the 57 per cent score against Kiiza Besigye in 2016.