Army Chief Warns Drivers, Store Keepers on Drunkenness Top story

23 Nov 2019, 14:08 Comments 183 Views Jinja, Uganda Health Misc Report
Drivers exhibit skills in operating small vehicles.

Brig Ronald Bigirwa, the Commandant of the UPDF Service Brigade made the appeal while presiding over the graduation of 50 drivers and 52 store men at the UPDF School of Supply and Transport-SOST in Jinja district on Friday.

 

