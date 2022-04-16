In short
Major Isac Oware, the UPDF 3rd Infantry Division Spokesman has confirmed the development, saying they are deploying a battalion in Teso to cover the areas of Kapelebyong, Amuria and Katakwi. He says that another battalion will be set up in Abim district to cover Otuke and Agago districts.
Army Deploys Heavily Along Teso, Karamoja Border
