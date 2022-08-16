In short
He appeared before Her worship Pamela Nanyanzi, the Lira Grade One magistrate who immediately remanded him until 30th August when he will appear before the same court for mention.
Army Imposter Charged with Aggravated Defilement, Child Trafficking Remanded
In short
