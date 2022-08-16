Amony Immaculate
19:49

Army Imposter Charged with Aggravated Defilement, Child Trafficking Remanded

16 Aug 2022 Lira, Uganda

In short
He appeared before Her worship Pamela Nanyanzi, the Lira Grade One magistrate who immediately remanded him until 30th August when he will appear before the same court for mention.

 

