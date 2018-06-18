In short
The Kiira Region Police Commander, Onesmus Mwesigwa, says they are holding Nyangas for murder. He also says they are holding two other suspects in relation to the murder of Oguli and Mbazi.
Army Officer Held Over Murder
18 Jun 2018
Uganda peoples' defense officers gather at the scene of crime Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
