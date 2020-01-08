Army, Police Deployed at Grand Pacific Hotel

In short
As early as 9:00 am, the gates were under lock and key with police and UPDF soldiers manning the entrance. No person was allowed in or out of the premise. Guests were also denied entrance.
Army, Police Deployed at Grand Pacific Hotel8 Jan 2020, 14:45 Comments 245 Views Lira, Uganda Politics Security Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Hon Latif Ssebaggala People Power People Power consultation meeting Uganda Police Force
Mentioned: People Power Movement UGanda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.