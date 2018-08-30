Pamela Mawanda
Army, Police Surround Ntinda Church Top story

30 Aug 2018, 13:15 Comments 130 Views Religion Report
One of the army tracks that were parked outside St. Luke's Church Ntinda this morning Pamela Mawanda

Several military and police trucks laden with heavily armed soldiers and police personally deployed strategically around the church premises located in the trading center of Ntinda.

 

