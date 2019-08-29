In short
The heavy deployment started on Wednesday morning on most streets including Main Street, Fort portal road and government road among others as the candidates vying for the Hoima Woman MP seat were being nominated.
Army, Police to Maintain Heavy Deployment in Hoima Town
Police and Army patrolling Duhaga Roundabout in Kahoora division on Thursday where FDC offices are situated.
