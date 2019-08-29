Okello Emmanuel
Army, Police to Maintain Heavy Deployment in Hoima Town

Police and Army patrolling Duhaga Roundabout in Kahoora division on Thursday where FDC offices are situated.

The heavy deployment started on Wednesday morning on most streets including Main Street, Fort portal road and government road among others as the candidates vying for the Hoima Woman MP seat were being nominated.

 

