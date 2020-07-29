Julius Ocungi
05:58

Army Recovers 39 Cattle Looted by Suspected Karamojong Warriors in Kitgum

29 Jul 2020, 05:55 Comments 154 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Agriculture Security Updates

The warriors reportedly raided Agoromin village in Lolwa Parish at about 5 pm on Monday evening and looted 60 animals belonging to Calvin Ocaya, a livestock farmer in the area. 26 of the looted animals were Freshian while 34 were local breeds, security personnel reported.

 

