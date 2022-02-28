Army Recovers 701 Cattle, Kills 7 in One Week’s Operation in Karamoja

In short
Maj. Isaac Oware, the 3rd Division Spokesman says that the army recovered 701 cattle, 105 goats and sheep in the same operation across the Karamoja sub region. He adds that 46 suspected cattle thieves were arrested in the same operation and 32 were prosecuted in the court martial.
Army Recovers 701 Cattle, Kills 7 in One Week’s Operation in Karamoja28 Feb 2022, 17:49 Comments 75 Views Moroto, Uganda Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: another forceful disarmament in karamoja army operations in karamoja capt. isaac oware 3rd division spokesman cattle theft in karamoja
Mentioned: updf 3rd division in moroto
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.