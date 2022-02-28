Edward Eninu
Army Recovers 701 Cattle, Kills 7 in One Week’s Operation in Karamoja

28 Feb 2022 Moroto, Uganda
Capt. Isaac Oware, the 3rd Division spokesman. Edward Eninu

Maj. Isaac Oware, the 3rd Division Spokesman says that the army recovered 701 cattle, 105 goats and sheep in the same operation across the Karamoja sub region. He adds that 46 suspected cattle thieves were arrested in the same operation and 32 were prosecuted in the court martial.

 

