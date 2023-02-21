Army Starts Verifying Owners of Recovered Animals

In short
Hundreds of people who lost their animals to suspected Karamojong cattle raiders turned up in Dam Lungor in Agago district on Sunday, to check if their animals were among those recovered by the UPDF recently. The people travelled from as far as Kitgum, Otuke, Abim, and Katakwi districts.
Army Starts Verifying Owners of Recovered Animals21 Feb 2023, 11:51 Comments 86 Views Northern Crime Agriculture Interview
