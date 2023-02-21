Caroline Ayugi
11:56

Army Starts Verifying Owners of Recovered Animals

21 Feb 2023, 11:51 Comments 86 Views Northern Crime Agriculture Interview
Kitgum leaders and UPDF lead the locals in identifying recovered animals

In short
Hundreds of people who lost their animals to suspected Karamojong cattle raiders turned up in Dam Lungor in Agago district on Sunday, to check if their animals were among those recovered by the UPDF recently. The people travelled from as far as Kitgum, Otuke, Abim, and Katakwi districts.

 

