In short
According to Mbadi, they also want parliament to review the compensation for disability attained in service and the time they retire after sustaining injuries and pension given to low ranking officers.
Army Wants Retirement Age Increased Top story21 Jun 2018, 10:27 Comments 208 Views Jinja, Uganda Security Report
Lt. Gen. Wilson Mbadi addresses retiring officers and militants at Gadafi barracks in Jinja district. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.