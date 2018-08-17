Veterans Task Minister on Projects, Gratuity

In short
Genesis Agobiku, the chairperson Arua District Veterans Association says that several of their Association members are grumbling in abject poverty, with nothing to eat, no decent accommodation and cannot afford to provide basic needs for their families.
Veterans Task Minister on Projects, Gratuity17 Aug 2018, 10:18 Comments 192 Views Arua, Uganda Northern Security Report
Minister Bright Rwamirama addressing Veterans from Arua, Maracha and Arua Municipality in Arua town on Thursday
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.