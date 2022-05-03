Armyworm Invasion Spreads to Kotido District

In short
Peter Loruk, a farmer in Panyangara sub county kotido district says although the armyworms haven’t destroyed anything yet, he’s worried of planting the only available seeds in the garden because the pest may destroy it yet he doesn’t have any reserve seeds.
Armyworm Invasion Spreads to Kotido District3 May 2022, 19:10 Comments 64 Views Kotido, Uganda Local government Agriculture Report
In short
Tagged with: armyworms invade kotido district
Mentioned: Ministry of Agriculture local government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.