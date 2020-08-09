Arrest Police Officers Who fail to Enforce Covid-19 Guidelines-Lumumba

In short
Lumumba wants the Police leadership to arrest any District Police Commander who fails to ensure that no such gatherings or public rallies are held. She says according to the constitution of Uganda, no one, not even a minister is above the law.
Arrest Police Officers Who fail to Enforce Covid-19 Guidelines-Lumumba9 Aug 2020, 16:48 Comments 208 Views Election Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections
Mentioned: Justine Lumumba
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.