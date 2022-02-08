Okello Emmanuel
10:34

Arrested Masindi DHO Released on Police Bond

8 Feb 2022, 10:22 Comments 120 Views Masindi, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the release of the DHO from police custody.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the release of the DHO from police custody.

In short
Patrick Baguma was arrested on Monday afternoon from Kihande cell in the central division of Masindi Municipality by detectives from Masindi central police station who immediately whisked him to Masindi central police station.

 

Tagged with: Abuse of Office DHO Police RDC

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.