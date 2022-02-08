Arrested Masindi DHO Released on Police Bond

In short
Patrick Baguma was arrested on Monday afternoon from Kihande cell in the central division of Masindi Municipality by detectives from Masindi central police station who immediately whisked him to Masindi central police station.
Arrested Masindi DHO Released on Police Bond8 Feb 2022, 10:22 Comments 120 Views Masindi, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the release of the DHO from police custody.
In short
Tagged with: Abuse of Office DHO Police RDC
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.