Julius Ocungi
17:21

Arrested Russian Nationals Returned to Kitgum Top story

14 Apr 2020
Gribov Vladislav 52

In short
Kitgum Resident District Commissioner, William Komakech told the District Covid-19 task-force meeting on Tuesday that the suspects were returned on the orders of the Internal Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odongo.

 

