Namugabi Eva
17:38

Arrested Vendors Register For Covid-19 Relief Funds

7 Jul 2021, 17:37 Comments 208 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Health Breaking news
Police arresting a young man found on Kampala street

Police arresting a young man found on Kampala street

In short
They were arrested by police on Wednesday from different parts of the city centre and taken to the Constitutional Square, where they met the Kampala Capital City minister Hajat Minsa Kabanda.

 

Tagged with: government register vendors for covid relief

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.